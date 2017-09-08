New ways to explore Burnby Hall

Families in the Pocklington and district area now have two more reasons to make their way to Burnby Hall Gardens for a fun day out.

Staff at Burnby Hall Gardens have unveiled two new family activities – specially created explorer trails focusing on the heritage and nature at the attraction.

The Stewart Museum at Burnby Hall Gardens.

The new explorer trails, complete with detailed leaflets, were made possible thanks to the £634,800 funding received from the Heritage Lottery Project in the summer of 2016 as part of a three-year project to restore the beautiful Edwardian gardens.

The History Explorer and Nature Explorer trails will allow children the chance to explore and learn more about the fascinating history and nature of Burnby Hall Gardens.

Did you know the Gardens have 28 varieties of birds or that the Upper Lake was first built by hand in 1904 by the local Pocklington firm Allison’s?

The resources for the explorer trails are now available to visitors who visit the popular venue.

Meanwhile, families will be able to visit the hall to take part in the Big Draw, which is also part of the heritage project.

The event will take place on Saturday 14 October.

Another event of note at Burnby Hall is The Buckrose Concert Band.

It will be performing this Sunday (10 September).

The concert will begin at 2pm and end around 4pm.

Organisers of the event are asking visitors who are coming to the concert to consider coming to the venue early in order to avoid parking problems caused by high volumes of traffic.

Staff will be on hand in the area to marshal vehicles at busy periods.

For opening times, prices and more information on Burnby Hall Gardens, please visit: http://www.burnbyhallgardens.com/