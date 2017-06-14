New warning signs at litter hotspots

New warning signs are being placed at litter hotspots across the East Riding as part of a campaign to combat the growing problem of roadside rubbish.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council will be placing yellow signs on the verges of main roads with a clear message to drivers to ‘Take Your Litter Home’.

One of the worst areas is the A63 between the Hull boundary and North Cave.

A massive 80 tonnes of rubbish was collected from the roadside during a three-week clean up earlier this year.

The council has written to businesses based near the worst areas for litter to remind them of their duty of care.

Councillor Symon Fraser, the council’s portfolio holder for asset management, housing and environment, said: “People have got to take more responsibility for their rubbish. Our new signs have a simple message, ‘take your litter home’.

“The council tax payer in the East Riding should not be saddled with the cost of picking up litter which is just being thoughtlessly thrown out of vehicles every day.”