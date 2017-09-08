The start of the educational new year brought 24 bright and breezy new starters at Melbourne CP School.
A spokesman for the school said: “The children have been busy getting to know each other and their teachers, finding their way around the classroom and enjoying all the different activities that take place during a full school day.
“They have been talking about their favourite things and even did PE .
“The best part of the day, however, seems to be dinner time with delicious lunches and lots of time to play outside.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Pocklington Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.