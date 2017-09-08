The start of the educational new year brought 24 bright and breezy new starters at Melbourne CP School.

A spokesman for the school said: “The children have been busy getting to know each other and their teachers, finding their way around the classroom and enjoying all the different activities that take place during a full school day.

“They have been talking about their favourite things and even did PE .

“The best part of the day, however, seems to be dinner time with delicious lunches and lots of time to play outside.”