New programme for charity leaders

A new leadership development scheme aimed at social and cultural leaders in Hull and East Riding has been launched.

The Hull Social Leadership Programme, developed with the support of the Big Lottery Fund, The Rank Foundation and Arts Council England, will bring together people from charities, social enterprises, community businesses and arts organisations to develop a cadre of regional leaders.

Clore Social Leadership announced the new programme last week.

It is aimed at established, emerging and new leaders as well as trustees.

Jan Garrill, chief executive of Two Ridings Community Foundation welcomed the programme. She said: “This initiative will transform the voluntary sector in Hull and East Riding by building on the recent community projects in the area, including the UK City of Culture, to provide much needed leadership development in the voluntary sector.”

Visit http://www.cloresocialleadership.org.uk/Hull-Leadership-Programme to find out more about the scheme.