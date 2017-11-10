New printing press and projector donated to school

Pocklington School’s Art Department has taken delivery of a new printing press and a projector which were kindly donated by the Friends of Pocklington School (FOPS) in support of the School’s Campaign for a new Art and Design Centre.

The etching press is manufactured by local supplier Hawthorn Printmaker Supplies, based at Murton, and will be used by students studying art from the first year through to those studying for GCSE and A-levels. The press can print a variety of mediums including etching, lino, woodcut, relief printing and collagraph.

The new projector will enable the department to show the wide variety of photography and video work created by the School’s students on the gallery walls of the new Centre, with a rolling programme of footage being shown from across the year groups.

Dan Cimmermann, head of art at Pocklington School, said: “The printing press is a great piece of equipment for us to have in the department and enables us to make printing more accessible to the younger year groups. Print making is one of the core elements of the work we do to provide students with an excellent art education, by teaching them the fundamental skills required to develop creative thinking.

“Having the projector is also really exciting, and will be fantastic for showcasing the many different styles of photography work created here. We are immensely grateful to FOPS for donating both these pieces of equipment to the Department and for supporting the Campaign.”