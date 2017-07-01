New president for Pock Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Pocklington recently installed a new president who will serve until 2018.

Steve Clark will lead the club, which meets twice a month at the KP, to organise the fundraising and social activities.

In the past the club has raised money for both local and national charities.

This coming year it is planning a golf day, events for World Polio Day and a Murder Mystery evening to raise funds.

In addition the club has a variety of social events on the agenda including a visit to Drax Power Station, a guided tour of Burnby Hall Gardens and a tree-day trip to Chester.

For further information about Rotary Club activities and membership please contact David Hirst via email at bransdale1@sky.com.