New president at Pock Lions Club

Pocklington District Lions Club retiring president Richard Knill handed over the chain of office to new president Tony Marron during the group’s July meeting.

Tony Marron was elected by the club members and will stand for a year.

Tony’s first role as president was to induct new member Mark Irwin who has joined the club and appointed as social secretary.

Mr Marron said: “This year is the Lions’ 100th birthday. It is also the club’s 55th year of serving Pocklington and District. To mark both occasions we are donating and building a Centenary Garden at Wold Haven Care Home in Pocklington for the present and future residents to enjoy.”

The club meets on the second Monday of each month at The Station Hotel from 7pm.

Everyone is welcome.