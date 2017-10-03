New play area created for Melbourne pupils

Melbourne CP Schoolchildren returned after the summer break to a playground which had been totally transformed.

The playground revamp became a reality when the school secured an Awards for All Lottery Grant. This was matched with fundraising by the Friends of School Group and donations from parents and friends.

The tired outdoor space and timber outbuildings have been demolished and replaced with two new areas.

Thanks to the support of Playscheme, a local family-run company, the school now has two new bespoke outdoor play areas, each offering equipment that appeal to different age groups.

The Fitness Activity Zone boasts sturdy wooden sheds for cycles, scooters and PE equipment and permanent basketball nets, traverse climbing wall, target areas and goals.

The Quiet Courtyard is a lovely area in which to sit, read or play – the artificial grass offers a softer surface and there is a beautiful seating/planter area. Children find this area hugely calming, and activities, such as gardening, will take place in the spring which support with both personal development and social skills.

The new area also provides a much-need shaded area with trees and canvas sail.

A school spokesman said: “We would like to thank everyone who contributed to this project – including its very patient neighbours! It has been a very worthwhile use of funds having made a huge difference to the outside playing space.”