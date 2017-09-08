New headteacher feeling at Holme

Holme on Spalding Moor Primary School has a mature new starter at the beginning of this school year.

Steve Woodhouse has joined the school as its headteacher and is looking forward to enjoyable times.

He said: “I am delighted to be working in such a warm, welcoming school. The atmosphere here is so positive and I am already feeling ‘at Holme’. The children are helping me to learn their names and making sure I don’t get lost in the building!”

Mr Woodhouse recently left his post as executive head of the Wolds Federation after five years in charge and was previously headteacher at Sutton upon Derwent Primary School.