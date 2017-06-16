New chapter for the Wolds as book focuses on region

The chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor Caroline Fox, recently hosted the civic launch of a new book highlighting the exciting tourism offering across the East Yorkshire region.

‘The Yorkshire Wolds – a journey of discovery’ is authored by travel writers Fleur and Colin Speakman and celebrates one of the lesser known landscapes nationally.

The authors write about Market Weighton, Goodmanham, Londesborough, Pocklington and Stamford Bridge.

The Wolds are famous for inspiring the works of internationally-renowned artist David Hockney but are also considered to be a hidden gem with their amazing natural beauty, picturesque countryside, unspoiled market towns and a stunning coastline offering something for everyone.

The book is a practical guide on how to explore the area, by train, bus, bike, horseback or on foot and offers many suggestions on how to reach those special places that will make a visit to the Yorkshire Wolds such a memorable experience.

Councillor Fox said: “The council is pleased to be launching this exciting new book which helps paint such a vivid picture of one of the most unique parts of the UK.

“As well as promoting the tourism offer of the area to audiences locally, nationally and internationally, it also acts as a perfect travel companion for those who have decided to visit the Yorkshire Wolds.”

The book is available at Burnby Hall Gardens, tourist information centres, and book shops in the area.