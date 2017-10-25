New business park to open at Elvington

Lindum is set to open a new business park near Elvington.

The Lindum Business Park will offer modern office space as well as warehouse facilities inside an attractive two-storey building on York Road.

The building is currently occupied by Rolawn which is relocating to a bespoke Lindum-built premises on Seaton Ross airfield.

In total, the 5,100 sq ft building could accommodate up to 100 people but space can be adapted depending on clients’ requirements.

The business park will be based on the highly successful model already in operation at the company’s Lincoln site where there are currently around 40 tenants.

Lindum’s York offices opened in 2012 and the division currently employs 36 people, which includes 16 in the Elvington office and 20 on construction sites.

Business Park Manager Lynn Ritson said Lindum is working with local agent Briggs Burley and would be investing a considerable amount of money to refurbish the building prior to letting.

She said: “As Rolawn move out of the building we are expanding Lindum York to take up additional space. We will then open up the rest of the building to new tenants.

“We will be providing modern offices with business support systems such as IT services, reception and meeting rooms.

“We are keen to provide a mix of space to clients, including managed workspace through to larger office suites. Offices can start at around 150 sq ft suitable for one or two people, and at the same time we are keen to provide business support to these small companies, rather than just renting them a room.”

Lindum York MD Jonathan Sizer said: “We are delighted to be developing this new business park and believe this investment is a clear demonstration of our commitment to our continued business in York.”