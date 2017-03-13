Name the baby giraffe - and win a family ticket to Flamingo Land

Name Flamingo Land’s new baby giraffe - and win a family ticket to the theme park and zoo!

The attraction, at Kirby Misperton, was recently blessed with the arrival of a healthy female Rothschild giraffe calf (Giraffa camelopardalis rothschildi).

Her Dad is called George, and her Mum Lizzy, and she is the sixth member of the zoo’s Rothschild herd.

However she needs a name - and that’s where you can help.

You can enter the name the baby competition by emailing baby@flamingoland.co.uk with your suggestion and reasons why.

The end date for the competition is March 31 with our zoo manager selecting the winner.

The prize is a family ticket to the theme park and zoo, plus a giraffe encounter to see the baby at close quarters.