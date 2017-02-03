Musical event of note at church

It was a very busy end to last term for our musical pupils. Our Christmas Concert was once again held in All Saints’ Church, Pocklington and proved to be an enormous success.

The range and quality of music made for an eclectic experience for a very appreciative audience of over 150.

The concert opened with our large String Orchestra playing three pieces including the Allegretto by Diabelli.

This was then followed by the Brass Group that has matured into a warm and wonderfully balanced sound.

Special mention should go to those Brass players who received highly successful results for their exams earlier in the day, including Lorna Blackmore in Year 13 who has passed her Grade 8.

A pupil-led Ensemble was next with the Woodwind Group playing versions of Silent Night and ‘Let it Snow’.

Congratulations are due to Jessica Forman and Sophie Burn for all their organisation and running of rehearsals as well as producing such a great sound! To supplement the Woodwind group we also had two pieces by a Flute Choir.

‘Pop and Soul Group’ then gave us a rousing rendition of the Shakin’ Stevens’ hit ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ before the first half was brought to a close with the fantastically aspirational and uplifting ‘I Just Might’ revived from our recent production of ‘9 to 5: The Musical’ that featured the hugely talented Hannah Child, Gracie Edwards and Megan Waite.

We were treated to some Carols from the Woldgate School Orchestra during the interval before their two concert pieces ‘It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas’ and ‘White Christmas’ in the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ style of a Bossa Nova!

Our Orchestra has grown into a rich, balanced sound now with over 40 players! Our Friday rehearsals are always well attended and fun and this sense of enjoyment was well communicated to our audience in some style.

Megan Preece in Year 13 gave us a fine solo performance in her seventh Christmas Concert. Megan has aspirations of attending the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts and it’s not difficult to understand why she should be aiming high.

She also featured in the A Capella group ‘Harmonics’ alongside Megan Waite and Sophie Burn, giving highly accomplished performances of close-harmony singing made all the more impressive as they were entirely their own arrangements.

In between our large choir gave an impressive performance in several parts of ‘Winter Wonderland’

Our Chamber Orchestra played their favourite piece from this term’s rehearsals with ‘Folk Songs from Somerset’ by Vaughan Williams.

It’s a great piece that gives everyone a chance to shine, and shone they did! They also played two clever arrangements of well known carols before being joined by the Choir for the massive challenge of taking on Handel’s famous ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ from ‘Messiah’. This brought a fantastic conclusion to the concert items before everyone joined in for a community singalong.

It’s always a great experience to perform concerts but even more so when we are privileged to make use of such a lovely setting.

Of course the next day we were back in All Saint’s Church for our Christmas Services. This again proved to be another fantastic experience for everyone involved-this time it was the whole school of course!

Well done to all the Readers and Musicians who took part and especially well done to the Year 10 pupils who organised the whole thing. We were also able to donate nearly £500 to their chosen charity ‘Mind’ so thank you to everyone for their generosity.