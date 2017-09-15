Music stars raise the bar for beer festival

Preparations are well underway for this year’s Bubwith Beer and Cider Festival.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday 21 October at the Bubwith Centre between 7pm and midnight.

The festival, which is sponsored by Heptonstalls Solicitors and Ferrartis Engineering, is the main fundraising event for Bubwith Tennis Club.

Throughout the night there will be live music from two great local bands – The Habitual Drunkards from Ellerton and headline act Miles Gilberdale and his Blueflies from York.

There will be a great selection of local Yorkshire ales available throughout the evening, sourced by Tony Rogers of the Half Moon Brewery at Ellerton.

The ciders will be sourced by Louise Smith from The Jug and Bottle in Bubwith.

A spokesman for the event said: “The beer festival ticket prices remain at £13 until Sunday 1 October when they rise to £16.

“Entry includes a commemorative pint glass, tasting notes for the beers and ciders available on the night, and a delicious hog roast from D&Y Taylors.

“There will also be a raffle and auction prizes will be up for grabs.

“Festival tickets and beer tokens are now available online now at www.bubwithbeerfestival.co.uk.”

For more information about Bubwith Tennis Club visit www.socialtennis.com/bubwith or call Shaun on 01757 288541.