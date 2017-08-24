Music sessions for dementia patients

A local singer is launching a new initiative called “Music for the Mind” specifically for people living with dementia and their carers.

Ruth Strangeway, founder of Motivational Music, has developed the new activity in partnership with Barchester Healthcare.

Her fortnightly sing along sessions will be based on the principle that music remains easy to recall even for those whose memories have become hard to retrieve.

The fun, informal music sessions are designed to help retain skills, build confidence, make new friends and combat loneliness.

Ruth said: “I’m really excited to be working on this project. I want to encourage those diagnosed with dementia to join me and sing.”

The sessions start on Monday 11 September from 1.30pm at Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home.

Call 01759 371418 for more information.