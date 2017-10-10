MP welcomes ivory ban plan

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight has welcomed Government plans to ban the sale and export of almost all ivory items in the UK.

The UK has already banned the trade in raw ivory tusks, but is still one of the world’s leading exporters of ivory carvings and antiques.

Previous proposals were for a ban on ivory except ivory items produced before 1947 but Sir Greg says “unscrupulous criminals have become adept at using dyes and other treatments to falsely ‘age’ ivory products, and then seek to pass them off as antique”.

Sir Greg, who has long campaigned on this issue, said: “Radical action needs to be taken because 20,000 elephants are killed by poachers every year.

“I am pleased the Government are now acting to protect one of the world’s most iconic and treasured species for the next generation.

“The UK has become the world centre for ivory trading so we have a moral responsibility to take a stand on this matter.”