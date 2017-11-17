MP backs plans to end exorbitant fees

Pocklington MP is backing plans to put an end to ‘exorbitant’ parking charges for people dropping off and picking up passengers at airports.

Sir Greg Knight is sponsoring a House of Commons motion, tabled by Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell, which wants to see a review into the inconsistent fees charged at airports.

It noted that Luton Airport charges £7 for 40 minutes, but Belfast City and Liverpool have retained free initial parking.

Sir Greg said: “The fact that many airports offer free parking for picking up and dropping off passengers demonstrates that fleecing passengers at every stage of their journey is simply not necessary.

“Charging motorists relatively small sums slows down the drop off and pick up process as motorists are forced to go through ritual of feeding coins into a payment machine or fumbling in their pockets for a payment card whilst the queue of cars behind them grows.

“This trend is especially concerning in the case of airports without rail links where many people have no choice but to use a car.”