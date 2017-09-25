More than 100 people visit Wolds archaeological dig

The Fridaythorpe, Fimber, and Wetwang Archaeological Project (FFWAP) held an open day to mark the end of its inaugural dig which was in partnership with the Roman Roads Research Association.

Members of the public and the local community had the chance to see what those working on the dig had uncovered and learn a little about the archaeology of the people living on the Wolds nearly 2,000 years ago.

More than 100 people came along to the three guided tours which were led by site director James Lyall.

Mr Lyall, of Geophiz.biz, led the dig and enthusiastically discussed the results from three trenches which included Roman enclosure ditches, a late Roman building, and an enigmatic deep pit.

During the group’s inaugural dig the FFWAP held a family fun day with the assistance of the East Riding Archaeological Society (ERAS).

Young visitors were invited to take part in an Archaeology Trail Passport. The activities available were searching for finds in the sandpit and being assisted in identifying pottery and bone ‘finds’.

ERAS also had their new geophysical survey resistivity equipment on site and this proved to be a hit with the youngsters.

A spokesman for the project said: “Of more than 50 people who took part in the dig, 23 were experiencing archaeology for the first time.

“More projects are anticipated in the future, so if anyone would like to join FFWAP or just would like to learn more about the organisation, please email Alison Spencer at ffwap.alison@gmail.com.”