More than £100,000 awarded to Pocklington Canal’s Bicentenary Project

The Pocklington Canal Amenity Society has received an award of £106,400 towards its Bicentenary Project.

The award will come from the Inland Waterways Association, which was charged with distributing a legacy it had received from the late Tony Harrison, an engineer and a waterways enthusiast who visited the Pocklington Canal many times.

The legacy, which amounted to £200,000, has been divided between four canal restoration schemes, with the PCAS Bicentenary Project receiving just over half the available amount.

Paul Waddington, chairman of the Pocklington Canal Amenity Society, welcomed the award, saying that it was a major boost to the Bicentenary Project, and to the longer-term aim of restoring the whole of the Pocklington Canal. He added that the success of the application was largely due to the scheme extending the nation’s navigable waterways by two miles.

The Bicentenary Project, which is currently under way, will see the navigable length of the Pocklington Canal extended by two miles. This will involve bringing Thornton and Walbut Locks back into use, providing landing stages and undertaking some dredging.

Alistair Anderson, of the soceity, said: “I was sorry to hear of the death of Tony Harrison but delighted that the Inland Waterways Association has used his legacy to support restoration of the Pocklington Canal.

“Restoration is expensive, but the of £106,400 grant will now allow Pocklington Canal Amenity Society to complete restoration as far as Bielby.”

The Pocklington scheme was one of 28 applications submitted to benefit from the Tony Harrison Legacy.

The project complements a Lottery-funded project ‘A Gem in the Landscape’ led by the Canal & River Trust, focusing on wildlife conservation, heritage work, volunteering and improvements for the benefit of visitors to the canal.