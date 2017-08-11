Mires Beck cash to refurbish kitchen

Mires Beck Nursery is the last charity to receive a donation from the Western General Hospital League before it disbands.

When Hull Royal Infirmary was built 50 years ago, it replaced the Western General Hospital. In order to keep the name alive, a group of staff members formed the Western General Hospital League and they’ve been raising money for deserving causes ever since.

Unfortunately, due to the advancing age of members and dwindling numbers, it has been decided to disband the group – and they have given their final charity donation to the North Cave-based nursery.

The photograph shows Gladys Bell presenting Janet, Mires Beck’s kitchen team leader, with a cheque for £800 which will go towards the refurbishment of the kitchen at the nursery.