Mile development deferred by planning committee

A proposal for a new development in Pocklington is set to be deferred by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council planning committee.

The plans, by Persimmon Homes, would see 207 built along with associated access, parking, infrastructure, landscaping and open space on land north and east of The Mile, Pocklington.

The proposal was expected to be deferred for:

A response from the trees and landscape officer

A response from the valuation and estates team

And the completion of a Section 106 agreement to secure:

The transfer and maintenance of the on-site children’s play space.

A commuted sum for off-site sport and recreational space.

A financial contribution of £3 million to ensure the completion of the flood alleviation scheme.

And that any underspend on the £1 million anticipated for archaeological works is paid over as a financial contribution towards off-site affordable housing.

The committee recommended that outdoor sports facilities should be provided for by way of a financial contribution for off-site provision. This would be £381,000 plus £179,156 for 10 years’ maintenance.

The number of houses has increased since the previous planning meeting to include a larger number of smaller homes.

The amended plan now comprises 36 five bedroom homes, 60 four bedroom homes, 81 three bedroom homes, and 30 two bedroom properties.

Pocklington Town Council said is has concerns about the density of the development and that there may not be enough parking.

The buffer zone on the boundary with Mile End Park is now narrower and the council is asking for measures on buildings overlooking the neighbouring properties.

A town council spokesman said: “At the recent planning meeting, members still have concerns about the density of the development and the proximity of some of the houses to neighbouring properties.”