Mild conditions expected until Thursday

Here is the week-ahead forecast for the East Yorkshire and Ryedale areas from local weatherman Trevor Appleton.

Conditions are likely to be very mild and mostly sunless Monday to Thursday.

It is predicted to be colder with frosts but dry over the weekend.

Monday 20 November: More rain expected overnight.

Tuesday 21 November: Dry, mild and mostly cloudy. Just a few brighter spells possible mid-afternoon.

Wednesday 22 November: Cloudy with outbreaks of mainly light rain.

Thursday 23 November: Mainly dry, mild.

Friday 24 November: Fresher and brighter with isolated showers. Cloudy.

Next weekend: Colder with sunny spells. Frost at night.