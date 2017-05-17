Methodist Minister who abused boys in Pocklington faces jail

A retired Methodist minister will be jailed after he was convicted of using hypnosis on four boys in the 1970s and 1980s, when he was a minister in Pocklington, and then sexually abusing them.

John Price, 82, of Ash Tree Close, Bedale, was found guilty of 13 counts of indecent assault following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.

Widower Price was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on June 13.

He was warned that a report from his GP about his health and how prison would impact him, may only affect the length of the prison term and that jail was inevitable.

