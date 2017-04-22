Memories recorded for history project

Staff at the East Riding Archives are taking steps to ensure that memories of bygone times in the region are recorded for posterity in a new oral history project called ‘Times of Old: Re-Told’.

Archives staff are appealing for volunteers to come forward and give interviews about their past experiences of living in East Yorkshire under one or any of the following themes:

Village Life; Second World War; Industry and Agriculture; Shopping; Sport and Leisure; Transport.

Archives assistant Dr Alex Ombler said: “We plan to invite members of the public to the Treasure House, either individually or in groups, to share the memories and experiences that they feel are important to their lives in the East Riding.”

To volunteer for the project email archives.service@eastriding.gov.uk or call 01482 392790.