Memories of warehouse site wanted

The archaeological dig around the former canal buildings at Canal Head is continuing.

The dig is part of the Heritage Lottery Fund supported project ‘A Gem in the Landscape’.

The project team would still like to speak to anyone with memories or photographs of the former warehouse and mills before the area was cleared.

Last week archaeologist John Kenny interviewed Pocklington resident Denis Moor about his reminiscences of playing in the now lost ‘Denison’ warehouse at Canal Head in the 1930s and of learning to swim in the canal with other local youths.

Denis’ memories will form part of the archive of the project, but if any other local person can remember the former buildings, possesses photographs of them, or knows when they were pulled down and the site cleared, then the project team would love to hear from you.

Contact Lizzie Dealey, Pocklington Canal Project Officer, by emailing lizzie.dealey@canalrivertrust.org.uk or contact 07789 934871.