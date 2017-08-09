Members hear report on meeting held in Liverpool

Chris Cade was the speaker at the latest meeting of Pocklington WI.

He was a very lively and entertaining raconteur and told of his life during the war and living in York.

He commenced and ended his talk by playing on the mouth organ “Keep The Home Fires Burning”, and built his story around “Three little Words” which were never spoken but implied.

It was his audience who were left to deduce them.

He was a good mimic and dressed according to the story as it progressed.

He was very warmly thanked by Barbara Scott.

The president had started the meeting by welcoming everybody and inviting all members to help to provide an item from a list of requirements for the lunch being provided by Pocklington WI at the end of the Wolds Walk in September.

Sue Gavigan from Fangfoss WI had come to give her very informative report on the WI AGM held in Liverpool and Audrey Quarton told of her worthwhile trip to Denman College entitled “London Cruise”.

A very enjoyable outing to Haworth had taken place and in August members are to visit the Bar Convent in York and have tea there.

The competition was won by Anne Dodd with Barbara Ball and Barbara Scott second and third. The next meeting in on Wednesday 13 September when Gill Hodgson will give a flower demonstration to which visitors will be very welcome at 7.15pm in the Masonic Hall, The Mile.