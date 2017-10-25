Melbourne School holds Harvest Festival

Melbourne CP School held its Harvest Festival earlier this month.

The Rev Neville Simpson and Mrs Simpson came along to reinforce the harvest message through story and prayer.

Parents and friends came along to watch as the children celebrated by singing The Farmer Comes to Scatter the Seed, Lord of the Harvest and Sow in Peace – complete with decorative hats and actions.

The school said: “We would like to thank everyone who attended and to those who donated produce for the harvest table.”