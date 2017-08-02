Melbourne School fills shoeboxes for scheme

Pupils at Melbourne Primary School have taken part in a scheme where they filled specially provided shoeboxes with gifts for less privileged children in Europe.

The shoebox scheme is organised by the Rotary Club of Pocklington.

Boxes can contain items suitable for babies, young boys or girls, teenagers or families. These are then taken to a central collection point ready for transportation to Ukraine, Rumania or another country in that region.

A spokesman said: “Well done to the pupils for collecting 90 shoeboxes.”