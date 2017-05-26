Mayor ‘honoured to serve second term’

Councillor David Sykes was elected to serve a second successive year as Mayor of Pocklington at the town’s mayor making ceremony last Friday.

In front of an audience of VIPs, East Riding mayors, parish council chairs and representatives of local community organisations, Councillor Sykes spoke of being “pleased and honoured” to be elected for another term, and promised to “serve with enthusiasm and dedication”.

Pocklington town crier Geoff Sheasby receives the town's Outstanding Community Achievement award from the mayor, David Sykes.

He introduced the new deputy mayor, Cllr Dean Hodgson, then went on to outline the notable moments of the past year.

Cllr Sykes announced his new deputy is taking over the town’s events committee and plans are in the pipeline to boost the current schedule, including a bigger bonfire night and enhanced Christmas festival, plus new celebrations for St George’s Day and Yorkshire Day.

Among his highlights of 2016-17 was the completion of the Arts Centre refurbishment and the visit of the Tour de Yorkshire. His hopes for the coming year include further youth facility improvements

Cllr Sykes expressed his concerns about the town’s rapid growth and recent drop in shop and market activity, saying: “It appears we are becoming a dormitory town to York, some will say we have already become one.”

Deputy mayor Dean Hodgson with his wife Ruth.

He added that the council had engaged a consultant to oppose the Gladman development appeal on the Balk, and is supporting moves to stimulate the local economy.

He made a number of awards and presentations. Geoff Sheasby, an active fund raiser for local charities through his town crier activities, received the Outstanding Achievement award, while Pocklington RUFC was given an Outstanding Sporting Achievement award.

There was a cheque for £4,500 to Pocklington and District Lions, the mayor’s chosen charity for the past 12 months, and he also announced Woldhaven Day Centre and Pocklington In Need as his charities for the coming year.