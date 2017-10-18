Market Weighton support group launched for carers

A new support group for both carers and the cared for has been set up in Market Weighton.

The new group, called Together We Care, will start tomorrow (Friday 20 October) at The Wesley Centre between 1pm and 3pm.

The group is the brainchild of award-winning carer Barry Sedgwick, who discovered there wasn’t a regular meeting place for both the carers and the cared for.

The new group will operate in addition to the existing carers support group which provides respite, friendship and support for unpaid carers only.

Mr Sedgwick, 64 is a carer and looks after his wife Nancy who was diagnoses with Alzheimers more than 10 years ago.

He said: “There are many unpaid carers in the Market Weighton area who are looking after a relative, partners or friends but are unable to attend the regular support group, which is aimed at carers only, because they can’t leave the person they care for even for a short respite.

“Being a carer can be a lonely experience and over time social isolation can lead to mental health problems, such as anxiety and depression, which is why I wanted to set up a group which is open to all so there is no obstacle to being able to socialise, share experiences and make friends.

“The new group will meet on the third Friday of each month. Please come along and join us for tea, coffee and refreshments.

“For more information contact me via Carers Support Services on 0800 9176844 or call 01482 396500.”