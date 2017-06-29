Market Place revamp in the pipeline

Groups in Pocklington have given a tentative thumbs-up to a potential revamp of Pocklington Town Centre.

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC) has revealed it is hoping to start a scheme in the Market Place within the next couple of years.

The Love Pocklington group said any improvements to the Market Place would be positive for the town.

Simon Hudson, managing director of The Soapy Group and a key member of the Love Pocklington Campaign, said: “At Love Pocklington we are striving to push the town forward and make it an attractive for people to visit so any improvements the council are going to make is great.

“As long as there’s adequate parking and we don’t lose any during the improvements the news is good.

“As long as the ERYC consults with the town council and businesses prior to the work so everyone can see it is beneficial then we would be all for the refurbishments.”

Pocklington ward councillor Andy Strangeway said: “The plans are a long way in advance but it is fantastic news. It’s what the town needs and it will be interesting to see how it unfolds. Consultations will happen in due course so we will see what happens.

“We definitely need some refurbishment and we do have parking issues in Pocklington.

“We need to keep all our parking spaces. We may lose three to five parking spaces near Burnby Hall due to incompetent drivers.

“The key issue is parking spaces. We can’t afford to lose any spaces. We need more.”

An East Riding of Yorkshire spokesman said: “We are considering a scheme for Market Place in our forward programme of work which, dependent on future priorities and available funding, is currently expected in around two to three years time.

“We will be consulting with Ward members and affected parties on any proposals when a scheme is more imminent and we have a firmer date for its implementation.”

Love Pocklington is a new commercial scheme promoting shops, businesses and events to Yorkshire and beyond – ultimately boosting the local economy and putting the town on the map.

The website - lovepocklington.co.uk - includes a business directory, special offers and discounts, an events guide, weather updates, news pages and more.

