Marie Curie collection volunteers call

Marie Curie is appealing for people in the Pocklington and district area to get behind their summer collections drive by volunteering in Shiptonthorpe.

The charity is hoping to attract more volunteers who will encourage people in the local community to give a donation in support of their services. Marie Curie is planning to hold a collection at Langlands Garden Centre, Shiptonthorpe, on Saturday 12 August.

Natalie Atherley, community fundraiser for Marie Curie in East Yorkshire, said: “Collecting is great fun and gives you the opportunity to meet lots of different people in your community.

“Whether you want to sign up for a couple of hours on your own, bring your friends and family along, or get your work colleagues involved, we would love to see you there.

“To volunteer to collect for Marie Curie please contact me on 01904 755260, 07771 963631 or eamil natalie.atherley@mariecurie.org.uk.

“You can also sign up online at https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/get-involved/collecting.”