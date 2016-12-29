Man airlifted to hospital after A166 crash

Two men have been taken to hospital following a crash involving two vehicles on the A166 near Garrowby Hill.

Emergency services were called to the incident by the ambulance service at around 12.15pm today (Thursday December 29).

The two drivers have been taken to hospital but the nature of their injuries is not yet known.

A grey Mercedes and red Fiesta were involved in the collision close to the Bishop Wilton turn off.

A police spokesperson said: "The male driver of the Fiesta was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary by road ambulance.

"Meanwhile fire crews assisted in removing the male driver of the Mercedes from the vehicle and he was also taken to Hull Royal Infirmary - this time by air ambulance."

The road has been closed and diversions put in place whilst the scene is cleared and an investigation of the collision site is undertaken.