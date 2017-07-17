Mammoth crowd for giant day

There was giant turnout for the Market Weighton Giant Community Day with organisers saying it was the best attended town event so far.

The town was positively buzzing as thousands of visitors and residents enjoyed the entertainment organised by the Town Team.

The Youth and Town Players take to the stage.

Thousands of people made a special effort to attend the Whacky Races event on Beverley Road early on Sunday (16 July), and after some entertaining racing they moved into town to enjoy lots of free activities for the family.

The day was finished off in fine style with a performance of ‘A Giant Tale’ delivered by the Market Weighton Youth and Community Players.

Written and produced especially for the day by Weighton Young Players leader, Val Brogden, the play recounted William Bradley’s life from humble local beginnings to his fame and fortune in the circus.

It included a lot of local history including Giant Bradley’s sad and early demise and his burial in the local Church across the road.

The Whacky Races event attracted thousands of people.

Lionel Cashin, a member of the Market Weighton Town Team, said: “I have never seen so many people early on a Sunday morning as they streamed through to watch the Whacky Races on Beverley Road.

“The road was absolutely jammed and the visitors unprecedented. It was just a wonderful atmosphere.

“I’m sure this will be the first of many Whacky Races.

“The crowds were fantastic and the organisers turned out in huge numbers.

Stilt walkers.

“The Beverley Motor Club, the Young Farmers, and the Weighton Wolds Rotary Club did a wonderful job.

“The detailed planning is what made the event so successful.

“Most of the spectators hung around for the main event and accompanied the jazz band into town.

“It was the largest amount of people seen on the streets of Market Weighton – and they stayed all day.”

The Market Weighton Rock Choir perform at the busy community day.

A sidecar soapbox makes a run along the Beverley Road track.