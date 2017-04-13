Luxury holiday park and popular wedding venue has been sold

A popular holiday park and wedding venue near Pocklington has been sold.

The KP Club, a 180-acre luxury holiday and golf resort, has been bought by the Darwin Leisure Property Fund, owner of 20 park resorts across the UK – oporating under the Darwin Escapes Brand.

Sold by Colliers International, the property has been developed to provide a boutique holiday lodge park of exceptional standard and an 18-hole championship, par 70 golf course over rolling parkland terrain.

The KP is also a popular wedding and conference venue and comprises 34 letting lodges. There are two restaurants including ‘The Glasshouse’ and ‘The Vale of York’.

Anthony Esse, of Darwin Leisure Property Fund, said: “The KP Club is the perfect addition to our Darwin Escapes portfolio of holiday parks. Each Darwin Escapes park has its own unique character but all offer the highest standards of accommodation, facilities and service.

“Darwin has invested heavily across the portfolio in order to create some of the best holiday destinations in the UK, and we look forward to carrying on the legacy of The KP Club to ensure it continues to be a leading resort.”

One of the outgoing partners added: “The business and its customers are in extremely safe and experienced hands – we wish Darwin all the very best for the future.”

The property was sold for an undisclosed fee.

Colliers International’s Richard Moss, head of UK Parks Agency at its Leeds office, said: “The previous owners created a trading platform of the highest quality, making The KP one of Yorkshire’s most well regarded holiday and leisure destinations.

“I have no doubt that under Darwin’s ownership, it will continue to thrive and be the setting for many more memorable customer experiences.”