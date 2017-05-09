Lottery to support community lift service

Beverley Community Lift, which runs a car service in the Market Weighton and Pocklington areas, has launched a weekly lottery in an effort to raise money to run their door-to-door transportation service.

The new fundraising activity was launched during a recent event at Beverley Racecourse with support from Dove House Hospice

The lottery gives community lift supporters the chance to win up to £10,000 a week while also raising funds towards the essential transport service.

The charity provides community transport for the elderly and disabled. Its aim is to use the service to get people ‘out and about’ in order to combat loneliness and improve physical and mental health.

The charity’s car service takes people to vital medical appointments at the dentist, doctors and hospital, and also on other journeys such as to visit a loved one in a care home.

Jan Stainforth, chief executive officer at Beverley Community Lift, said: “We’ve been working hard to expand our fundraising activities as it’s becoming more and more difficult to raise the funds required to run our services each year and reach those who need us. We recently opened a shop called ‘The Bus Stop’ on Sow Hill Road, Beverley, and now we’ve been able to launch this new venture with the help and support of Your Charity Lottery.

“The lottery is a fun way for people to support the charity on a weekly basis at a smaller, more affordable amount with a potential to win.”

To sign up for the lottery visit www.yourcharitylottery.org.uk/beverley-community-lift,ring the Lottery Office on 0300 330 1500, or pick up a form from the Beverley Community Lift Charity Shop ‘The Bus Stop’.