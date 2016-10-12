Lottery millions for Yorkshire cycling showcase 'will enhance UK as world leading host'

Millions of pounds of National Lottery funding for the 2019 UCI Road World Cycle Championships will help Yorkshire enhance the UK's reputation as a world leading host, says the head of UK Sport.

The agency, responsible for the strategic investment of Lottery cash, partnered Welcome to Yorkshire, British Cycling and the Government's Department for Culture, Media and Sport. in the successful bid.

Yorkshire defeated rivals from Colombia, Canada, Italy and Germany.

It means the White Rose county will again get to host one of the biggest sporting events on the planet - with 1,000 of the world;s top cyclists competing over eight days in West, North, East and South Yorkshire.

Events like the 2019 UCI World Road Race Championships are supported by UK Sport for their likely performance impact on British athletes, but also to maximise the wider sporting, social, cultural, economic and environmental benefits.

The agency's mission is to inspire the nation through Olympic and Paralympic success.

UK Sport pumps around £350million of National Lottery and Exchequer funding in Olympic and Paralympic sports, that achieved historic results at Rio 2016 winning 67 and 147 medals respectively to make the nation proud.

Its major events campaign will invest over £5 million of National Lottery funding per annum through to 2023 to support the bidding and staging costs of bringing world class sport to the UK.

In addition to £3m of Lottery funding via UK Sport, the government has committed £24m into the event, with £15m of it used to develop 27 cycle sport facilities across the UK, which will leave a lasting legacy at grassroots level.

Esther Britten, Head of Major Events at UK Sport, said; “UK Sport is directly investing £3million of National Lottery funding in to the Championships and will also manage the Government’s investment to ensure the Championships enhances the UK’s reputation as a world leading host.

“The 2019 UCI World Road Championships was our number one target due to its scale, prestige and enormous legacy benefits so UK Sport is delighted the ambition of the bid has been recognised by the UCI.

"We look forward to working closely with all the partners – Welcome to Yorkshire, British Cycling and Government - to deliver another unforgettable world class event in Yorkshire.

“The UK has been a leading host of major events over the last decade and this latest success will help maintain that momentum as we look to ensure the UK showcases its inspirational sporting stars from Rio 2016 and supports British athletes in key qualification events as we build to Tokyo 2020.

“With its passion for sport and great venues the North of England is central to our plans and this is one of three World Championships the UK is looking to secure in the next 6 weeks that will directly benefit the region The others are the Rugby League World Cup 2021 and World Taekwondo Championships 2017 in Manchester.”