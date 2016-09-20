Wagyu company up for top growth award

The Yorkshire Wagyu Company has been announced as one of only four businesses to have reached the finals in the Regional Growth category of the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Awards 2016.

The specialist beef business, based at Tibthorpe near Driffield, proved it can compete with other big players in the food industry with its ambitious plans for future growth.

Finalists had to demonstrate a successful track record in growth strategy, strong leadership, a commitment to sustainability, and plans for future growth.

Having launched The Yorkshire Wagyu Company in 2014, farmers Jim Bloom and Jonathan Shepherd have gone on to become prominent advocates of Wagyu in the region.

Mr Shepherd said: “We’ve come a long way over the last two years – we’re constantly pushing for our Yorkshire Wagyu meat to be recognised as one of the best out there.

“It really is an achievement to have reached the last four in our category as we know there are some strong contenders, and we hope to spread the word about our beef with this shortlisting.”

The specialist judging panel tasked with deciding on the shortlists comprised of industry experts and sponsors. Shortlisted businesses will learn whether or not they have been successful when the results are announced during the black-tie dinner evening at The Brewery in London next Thursday (September 22).

The event will be hosted by broadcaster and presenter Hardeep Singh Kohli.

FDF director general Ian Wright said a huge number of entries from across the food and drink sector were received.

“This is a great reminder to us all of the talented and dedicated colleagues we have in the food and drink industry throughout Britain.

“We look forward to welcoming the finalists, guests and supporters to an evening that we are sure will be a wonderful showcase for our industry’s strength, expertise and endless creativity.”