Trio set to tackle Great North Run for Candlelighters charity

A team from a Yorkshire Wolds rapeseed oil business is hoping to raise more than just heart rates when they tackle the Great North Run next month.

Spurred on after witnessing a child close to them battle through cancer, Adam Palmer, director, Ian Mansell, head of production, and Akalia Maclaurin, marketing support, from Thixendale-based Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil, will be pounding the pavements to raise funds for Yorkshire children’s charity Candlelighters.

They are hoping to raise £750 for the charity after seeing the work organisation does to help children with cancer and their families.

It is the first time Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil has entered a team to run for charity and they hope to complete the half marathon in Newcastle and Gateshead in reasonable time.

Having run 10k races and half marathons, Akalia and Adam are no strangers to running while Ian is relying on his background in fitness to get him through the event.

Akalia said: “We’re all amateur runners and we hope people will be cheering us on when they see us come through.

“We’ve found that training has been OK although I’ve had to take two separate weeks out of training with injury and illness.

“Adam struggles to find the time to train because he works unbelievably long hours but he’ll still get around, and Ian is fitter than both of us to start with so will probably fly around with minimal training!

“We’d just like to encourage everybody to donate anything they can, even if it’s a pound because it all adds up.

“Children’s cancer impacts so many families and there’s so little spent on research investigating it and finding cures for the rarer types.

“We want to show our support for Candlelighters because it’s an amazing charity and has supported thousands of families through impossibly difficult times.”

Noemie Salvaudon, events fundraiser at the Candlelighters charity, said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil and their customers for their support.

“They’ll be part of a 100-strong team tackling the Great North Run in support of Candlelighters.

“We rely entirely on donations and need to raise £1.5 million a year to fund our work so the money they raise will help us deliver much-needed support to families affected by childhood cancer around Yorkshire, including activities for siblings of patients and grandparents.”

Leeds-based Candlelighters helps to fund equipment on hospital wards and research in addition to providing support for young people with cancer and their families.

The Great North Run takes runners on a 13.1 mile course from Newcastle to South Shields.

This year the race takes place on Sunday 11 September, with more than 57,000 runners expected to take part.

To find out more about the charity run and donate to the team from Yorkshire Rapeseed oil, visit Team YRO’s Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamYRO.