Residents call for broadband to speed up

Residents from at least four neighbouring villages packed Burnby Church to fight for a better broadband service.

Organised by Wolds Weighton Ward councillor Mike Stathers, representatives from BT and the East Riding of Yorkshire Council heard the disadvantages of slow broadband speed in remote areas, such as Burnby, Hayton, Londesborough and Nunburnholme.

Cllr Stathers is urging BT and the council to speed up the installation programme to avoid residents being dragged into an IT wilderness. He said the meeting saw teenagers speak about difficulties of not being able to perform homework online which could impact on career opportunities.

Several business owners told how poor broadband was holding back plans and potentially costing them money.

“There is clearly a danger that unless we get a reasonable broadband connection to these outlying areas soon some businesses could fold.”

The Broadband East Riding Programme, carried out by the council and funded by BT and Broadband Delivery UK, is on track to make superfast broadband accessible to 95 per cent premises by the end of 2017. Speeds of 24 Mbps are available to over 42,000 premises.

The budget for Phase One, completed in December 2015, was £14 million which the council is working to transfer any underspend into Phase 2 to link 4,500 premises. The council doesn’t have sufficient funds to cover all premises but is working with providers to determine possible additional funding but it will take time before others are connected.

Cllr Stathers said: “There is certainly some light at the end of the tunnel for places such as Burnby but we all need to keep the pressure on the funders and providers to make sure everyone is connected as soon as possible.”