Pub to host first Beer Festival

A pub in Market Weighton will host its first ever Beer Festival with the hope that it will be come an annual event.

The Londesborough Arms, in High Street, will host the event on Saturday September 24 from 12pm until 12am.

With ten different ales and three ciders on offer, there will also be a range of refreshments available.

There will also be a range of live music throughout the event.

The Cornelius Corkery Trio are playing throughout the afternoon followed by CoverForce 5 in the evening.

The Yorkshire Wagyu Company will be there with their fantastic burgers on offer. The event is free to attend.

This is the first beer festival the Londesborough Arms will have organised and the team are hoping it may become an annual event if it proves successful.

The Londesborough Arms is also a hotel if visitors want to stay the night.