Pots of crafty activities at FangFest

Fangfoss is in the final stages of preparations for its annual festival – FangFest, which will take place during the weekend of Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 September.

Now in its 18th year, the festival was set up to promote the arts and crafts of the village and its surrounding area, and to encourage more people to visit it.

An art project by children from local schools will be on display at FangFest.

Keeping to it’s original concept, local artists and craftspeople will be talking, demonstrating and exhibiting their work.

At the pottery there will be raku demonstrations and visitors will be able to watch pots being thrown on the wheel, including the making of a teapot from start to finish. Visitors can also try their hand at making a pot.

Lyn Grant from Fangfoss Pottery said: “We always try to have a guest potter, who does something different from us and this year we welcome specialist tile maker Richard Moore. Richard makes medieval-style tiles using red terracotta clays and slips.

“It is a difficult process and very few people do it now, so it is a chance to come and look at his work and watch how it is done. He will be exhibiting his tiles and talking about his unique work.

“Throughout the village there will be things for people to see and do. At the Rocking Horse Shop there will be talks and demonstrations about the techniques of carving and painting the rocking horses.

“There will be a craft market with stonemasons, stained glass workers and others displaying their work and skills.

“The church hosts a flower festival with this year’s theme being ‘simple pleasures’.

“Past the Rocking Horse Shop there is a classic car rally and refreshments.

“There’s also live music, food, drink and children’s activities are available at the pub and school. To let off more steam the nearby Jubilee Park is worth a visit too.”

This year the school will be exhibiting an unusual art project made by children from local schools.

Measuring 2.5m by 3.6m, the picture is made up of individual wooden tiles painted by children.

The tiles all come together to make one big picture. It will be the final time the picture will be able to be viewed.

Lyn said: We look on Fangfest as a family fun day out. The entry to the festival is free and there are a lot of free activities for the children too. We hope that everyone in the area will come and see what a wonderful village we are!”