Poppy feeder fundraiser

The Poppy Bird Feeder will raise cash for the British Legion.

Langlands Nurseries at Shiptonthorope has joined the Poppy Bird Feeder campaign by Gardman to raise £200,000 for the British Legion. The feeder will be available at £6.99 and will be sold alongside The Royal British Legion branded premium Wild Bird Seed Blend.

Gavin White, consumer brand manager at Gardman Wild Bird Care, said: “The poppy is an iconic symbol in relation to our Armed Forces and we’re proud to be partnering with The Royal British Legion.”

