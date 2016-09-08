Plans to add new equipment at West Green

New recreational equipment could be installed at West Green as Pocklington Town Council look to further the use of the popular space.

The town council is exploring various types of equipment which could be installed to make the most of the space for all ages.

Facilities such as gym equipment and an outdoor tennis table are among the different equipment being considered.

A consultation will take place on Sunday September 11 and there will be equipment available for residents to try out.

Pocklington Town Clerk, Gordon Scaife said: “There will be a chance to try out some of the equipment and to let us know what you think about providing outdoor gym equipment and possibly an outdoor table tennis table.

“The town council are asking residents for their views on how we can improve recreational facilities in the town.

“The event is an initial consultation. Residents can send their thoughts to us to the end of September. The Town Council will be looking to apply for a grant to part fund the installation works.”

The consultation is taking place at the car boot sale on West Green between 9am and 12pm.

Mr Scaife added: “The skate park is very popular especially over the summer.

“We want to provide something for the older age group and the adults in the area.”

The town council will be applying for grants which will go towards the funding to cover the cost of any new equipment and its installation.