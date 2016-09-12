New book charts history of East Riding aviator

For over a year now I have been writing a book about my late grandfather Albert Neville Medforth, who was a keen pilot and aviation enthusiast.

Once nicknamed ‘Hull’s Mr Aviation’, throughout the fifties, sixties and seventies he campaigned for a local air service to serve the people of Kingston-upon-Hull and its surrounding areas.

He tirelessly fought through trial and tribulation to see his dream come to fruition.

In the late fifties his enthusiasm for local aviation led to him to become involved with a former aerodrome at Hedon in the East Riding of Yorkshire, before later on founding an aerodrome at Paull, also in the East Riding in 1967.

For the longest time, the histories of these events remained vastly untold and only now with the release of this book will they be revealed. He was also a soldier during the Second World War and once carried the Queen’s Colour in front of the Lord Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire, during a parade of the 4th Battalion East Yorkshire Regiment in 1953. For many years afterward, he was writing his own book about these events.

Sadly he did not finish it before his death, but in December 2014 I discovered a draft copy of his book. Since then I have spent a great deal of time assembling something together using his writings.

Over 1,500 individual documents relating to my grandfather’s aims were scanned into the computer and reviewed as part of the writing process. In essence, the book charts aviation progress in the East Riding and Hull area, and my grandfather’s involvement throughout.

It is around 252 pages in length and whilst the topic of it is mainly about aviation, there are other topics discussed such as the Second World War. For example, included is a detailed account by an officer who served with the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment, during its stay in the Middle East in the Second World War. My grandfather happened to serve with this regiment.

I have already received a great deal of interest in the book from a variety of different parties, which is titled ‘The Hedon Aerodrome Saga: Death of an Airport’.

The book is currently available for purchase online at a cost of £11.99 and is also available from brick-and-mortar book retailers such as Browns Books in Hull, and Lodge Books in Bridlington.

The Amazon listing for the book can be found here: http://www.thehedonaerodromesaga.co.uk/

Alex Slingsby

Beverley