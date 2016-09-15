New bar to open at Pocklington Arts Centre

Pocklington Arts Centre’s new first floor bar is set to open its doors to the public tomorrow.

The venue, which underwent a six-month £540,000 refurbishment beginning in November last year, has just launched its new season of events.

The line-up includes acclaimed English soprano Lesley Garrett, Mock the Week comedian Rob Beckett, rock-grass hell-raisers Hayseed Dixie, food critic Jay Rayner plus a new, monthly free to attend event, showcasing the region’s best acoustic musicians in the relaxed and intimate setting of the new first floor bar.

The venue’s new bar opens with an exhibition by renowned York based photographer Steven Parker, whose work explores urban and industrial areas to capture the work of street artists.

The redevelopment has improved disabled access and security throughout the building, added a spacious open plan foyer, additional office space, meeting room facilities for external hire and a intimate second cinema screen.

The aim of the work was to enhance the customer experience, make the venue more accessible and to ensure its long term sustainability.

An official opening is due to take place on Monday October 3, with members of Arts Council England in attendance.

Janet Farmer, Venue Manager, said: “The venue’s transformation would not have been possible without the financial support of Arts Council England, Pocklington Town Council and The Friends of Pocklington Arts Centre.

“The reaction from everyone – staff, volunteers and customers – has been fantastic. This is a very exciting time for the venue, especially as we are part of such a thriving and expanding town.”

Refurbishment work, funded by WREN who provided a grant of more than £27,500 after Pocklington Town Council’s successful bid for funding, has just been completed in the venue’s studio.

Exhibitions will resume in October with All Things Dylan, an exhibition of Bob Dylan prints plus original works by Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood alongside well known local artists Pete Edwards and Peter Schoenecker.

The bar will open to the general public every Tuesday from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, and Friday and Saturday from 6pm to 10.30pm evening in addition to all of the venue’s live events.