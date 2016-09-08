Museum’s memorial marks Somme battle

The colourful spectacle of Yorkshire Air Museum’s 31st International Allied Air Forces Memorial Day burst into life last Sunday.

This year, the ceremony commemorated the centenary of the Battle of the Somme, the first battle in history to feature dedicated military air campaigns. This poignant occasion featured the pageantry of the parade, led by the Yorkshire Military Band and Thirsk Royal British Legion Band Corps of Drums.

The Drum Head Service in the main display hangar in front of the WWII Halifax bomber.

Significantly, the National and County/Region Standards of the Royal Air Forces Association, Royal British Legion and Royal Observer Corps Association led the 40 other regional Service Association and Squadron Standards presented on the day.

The Parade led into the Drum Head Service in the main display hangar, with the background of the stunning WWII Halifax bomber.

The Légion d’Honneur was presented to five Normandy Veterans by Mr Jeremy Burton, the French Consul to Yorkshire and the French Defence Attaché Contre Amiral Patrick Chevallereau.

The event also featured a spectacular flypast display by the stunning WWII Lancaster bomber from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, while the Hurricane and Spitfire fighters provided a splendid finale to the event during the poignant Sunset Ceremony, which saw the Dipping of Standards.

Harold Cammack from Hessle is presented with the L�gion dHonneur.

Some of the Museum’s live aircraft were powered up, including the WWI Royal Aircraft Factory SE5a and Eastchurch PV8 Kitten fighters, the WWII Douglas Dakota and the mighty Nimrod MR2.

The flypast by the Spitfire and Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The event featured a spectacular flypast display by the WWII Lancaster bomber from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.