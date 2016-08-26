MP visits Stamford Bridge site

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight last week visited the Sovereign Court development in Stamford Bridge.

The Conservative MP joined site manager for Ortus Homes David Haigh, senior marketing executive Laura Wigglesworth, and marketing manager Sharon Gill, for a tour of the site which is currently under construction.

Sir Greg Knight during his visit to Sovereign Court.

He also discussed the plans with the Ortus Homes representatives during his visit to the site.

The 24 luxury apartments on Low Catton Road have already been attracting a high level of interest from those over 60 in the area, since construction work began at the site last spring.

Sir Greg said: “It was a pleasure to visit Ortus Homes’ wonderful new development in Stamford Bridge and take a look at Sovereign Court while it is still under construction.

“Developments like this are a great asset to the town, as they provide the perfect solution for people aged 60 and over who are looking to downsize but don’t want to compromise on style or space.

“The end result is a more fluid housing chain in and around Stamford Bridge, where it frees up housing stock for families and first time buyers also wanting to move, but who also want to stay in the local area.”

Liz Green, regional sales and marketing director for Ortus Homes, added: “We are delighted that Sir Greg Knight was able to take the time to visit Sovereign Court, and take a look at the plans for some of the fantastic apartments that will be on offer here.

“Ortus Homes offer luxurious, low maintenance apartments for those over 60 who enjoy an active and varied lifestyle, and with plenty of space for entertaining and enjoying the company of friends.

“The highly desirable village of Stamford Bridge has plenty to offer those looking for the flexibility of living in a picturesque village setting but with direct access to major towns and cities. Stamford Bridge gives you the best of both worlds.”