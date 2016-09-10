Hearty thanks to local group

The Pocklington Heart Foundation group has helped raise £1,273,000 in the region for the charity which will fund life-saving heart research.

The Pocklington Branch, which contributes to the charity’s North Yorkshire region, was established in 1984 and has raised more than £150,000 for the cause.

There are currently more than 200 fundraising groups across the UK representing the BHF in their communities.

Jane Mooney, BHF fundraising manager for North Yorkshire, said: “We’re so incredibly grateful to all of our fundraising groups for their fantastic support.

“Their incredible energy and enthusiasm is helping us win the fight against heart disease and we would like to say a huge thank to them for raising this phenomenal amount.

“There are around seven million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory disease and thanks to our local groups we’ll be able to fund even more research into these conditions.”