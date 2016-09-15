Francis Scaife coffee morning for charity

Staff at the East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife are once again hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning.

The centre is one of a number of venues in the area holding events for the charity’s flagship fundraiser – the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

The leisure centre coffee morning will take place next Thursday (22 September) between 10am and noon.

This follows on from last year’s successful coffee morning, when the staff raised more than £1,000.

A spokesman for the event said: “Please come and join us for coffee, lots of cake and raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. Raffle tickets will be available from reception, £1 per ticket, with lots of great prizes.”

Macmillan’s flagship fundraiser, World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, takes place on Friday 30 September and every slice of cake eaten and cup of coffee poured has the power to help change lives for people living with cancer.

The charity is asking everyone to take part, either by hosting a coffee morning or by attending one.

It’s the nation’s biggest social fundraiser for cancer and last year 8,392 coffee mornings were held in Yorkshire, including one at the Boot and Slipper at Barmby Moor, collectively raising around £1.9 million for the charity that provides essential support for people affected by cancer.

Macmillan’s area fundraiser Clara White said: “We want to make sure no one has to face cancer alone.

“We rely on the generosity of our supporters for more than 99% of our income and coffee morning events are a great way to have fun while raising vital funds.

“It’s easy to take part and there’s all the help and information you need to host your own Macmillan coffee morning on the dedicated website www.coffee.macmillan.org.uk, where you can also find details of public and community Macmillan coffee mornings.”